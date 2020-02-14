Half-Life: Alyx has a release date, new screenshots revealed

Since announcing the game last year, Valve has remained committed to a March 2020 release window for Half-Life: Alyx. Now, we have a proper date to circle on our calendars, as Half-Life: Alyx is officially releasing on the 23rd of March- Valve has also released some new in-game screenshots to tide us over.

As tweeted out by Valve last night, Half-Life: Alyx launches on March 23rd, but those who pre-order will start to get their bonuses added to their Steam accounts from the 2nd of March. That means you’ll get to check out some environments from the game using pre-order exclusive Steam VR Home locations.

In the screenshots above, we see what the game looks like in action, with the easiest thing to notice being the sheer level of quality and detail Valve is striving for here. Screenshots and in-headset visuals will differ of course but so far, this already looks like a front runner for the best graphics of any VR game to date.

In the first screenshot we can see that Alyx has a flashlight attached to her left hand. In the second screenshot, we see drawings of the Vortigaunt on the walls and in the third screenshot, we see the return of Xen environments, so we can expect plenty of classic Half-Life inspiration through the campaign.

The only downside right now is that the Valve Index VR headset continues to be out of stock in most regions. Valve says that it will be announcing availability updates soon, so if you are looking to make the big upgrade in time for Half-Life: Alyx, then keep an eye out.

KitGuru Says: I’ve been planning on picking up a Valve Index to play this, but I have a feeling that demand is going to continue to outstrip supply. On the plus side, the game is also compatible with most other VR headsets, so there are plenty of alternatives. Are any of you looking forward to playing this in March? What headset will you be playing on?

