Noctua announce the Chromax Black NH-L9a low profile CPU cooler for AM4

In October 2019, Noctua introduced the Chromax Black range of its most popular CPU coolers. The company has today announced it is adding to the Chromax Black series with an updated version of its low-profile NH-L9a cooler for AMD AM4 platforms.

The latest CPU cooler to be added to the Noctua Chromax Black range is the NH-L9a, the new Chromax Black NH-L9a is a revised version of the previous NH-L9a low profile CPU cooler for AM4 sockets, which now features a completely all-black appearance with a black coated heatsink and black NF-A9x14 PWM fan.

The NH-L9a has proved popular among PC enthusiasts installing AMD Ryzen processors into small form factor cases for HTPC builds. Noctua says regardless of the new appearance, the Chromax Black NH-L9a will offer the same thermal dissipation performance as the original version, as well as offering 100% RAM compatibility and excellent PCIe device support while giving a new sleek and stealth look.

“AMD’s Ryzen platform has become more and more popular over the last few months, not only for high-end builds but also for compact HTPCs and Small Form Factor systems”, says Roland Mossig (Noctua CEO). “We’ve already introduced the black NH-L9i low-profile cooler for Intel in October, but now we also want to give design-conscious AMD users a new option with the black version of NH-L9a-AM4!”

The Noctua Chromax Black NH-L9a now offers improved aesthetics and due to its slim 23mm heatsink and low profile 14mm fan, the cooler stands at just 37mm overall height, for maximum compatibility in small form factor systems that offer minimal CPU cooler clearance. A compact footprint means the cooler complies to AMD’s specified socket keep-out zones, so there is no interference with memory modules.

Just like the original Noctua NH-L9a, the new Chromax Black version utilises the company’s SecuFirm2 low profile mounting system for a quick and easy installation process and is supplied with Noctua’s enthusiast-grade NT-H1 thermal compound. The Chromax Black NH-L9a is available now via Amazon priced at £45.99 and is backed by a six-year manufacturer’s warranty.

KitGuru says: It’s great to see Noctua adding another one of its popular CPU coolers to the Chromax Black range, the black design means the NH-L9a will be easier to integrate into more systems where the CPU cooler is visible.

