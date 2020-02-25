Raijintek launch the Antila EVO RBW pump/reservoir combo

PC cooling specialist Raijintek has added a new D5 water pump and reservoir combo to its range of custom water-cooling products. The new Antila D5 EVO RBW features unique rainbow ARGB lighting and a 200mm reservoir.

The Antila D5 EVO RBW series from Raijintek is equipped with a cylindrical reservoir manufactured from 6mm tempered glass, encased inside a 2mm thick aluminium frame with a POM top cover/bottom pump housing and unique rainbow ARGB illumination that makes it a worthy solution for the most elaborate custom water-cooling builds.

As well as its sturdy build quality, on top of the reservoir are two industry-standard G1/4” threaded inlet/outlet with pre-installed aluminium blanking plugs, a further two G1/4” inlet/outlets are located at the bottom of the reservoir. The pump/reservoir unit mounts inside the case either vertically or horizontally via metal bracket with elongated mounting holes.

A D5 pump is fitted with a Ceramic Bearing motor to offer reliable and quiet operation that produces a maximum 50 PSI pressure with a flow rate of up to 1500L/hr and head lift of 4 meters at a maximum pump speed of 4800 RPM. The dimensions of the complete unit, including the mounting bracket, measure 80 × 95 × 305mm and the overall weight is 1260g.

Pump speed is controlled by a switch on the bottom of the pump to adjust RPM manually, there are five speed stages – 1,800 RPM, 2,500 RPM, 3,300 RPM, 4,000 RPM, and 4,800 RPM, the unit is powered by a single Molex power connector so there is no PWM pump speed control.

Pricing and availability of the Raijintek Antila D5 EVO RBW combo are yet to be announced.

KitGuru says: The new Antila D5 EVO RBW from Rajintek is a good looking and sturdy piece of kit, PWM pump speed control would have been an advantage, however, it’s not critical as the pump speed can be adjusted manually to get a balance of performance vs noise. What do you guys think to this new pump/res combo from Raijintek?

