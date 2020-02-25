AOC announce the 240Hz 1440p AGON AG273QZ gaming monitor

AOC has just released a ground-breaking new monitor aimed at competitive multiplayer gamers and esports enthusiasts. The AOC AGON AG273QZ is equipped with a 27-inch 1440p panel, a lightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate and ultra-low 0.5ms pixel response time for the ultimate PC gaming experience.

The new AOC AGON AG273QZ is specifically going after hardcore PC gamers who require high FPS gameplay with fluidity. AOC has made this possible with an impressive 240Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms (MPRT) pixel response time. The TN QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution panel represents a step up in detail compared with the usual Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution 240Hz monitors and as an added bonus, the monitor is also DisplayHDR 400 compatible for rich contrast and brightness levels.

As well as having these impressive resolution and refresh rate specifications, the AOC AGON AG273QZ is also equipped with support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology, that minimises latency caused by HDR tone mapping and provides variable refresh rate support to eliminate annoying screen tearing and allows the user to disable latency inducing V-Sync.

Not only should the AOC AGON AG273QZ Perform excellent during high-intensity gaming sessions, but it is also functional too. AOC has added a handy carrying handle on the top of the monitor, so it can be easily transported to LAN parties or gaming events, it has a headset holder on either side and comes with an ergonomic stand that offers height, tilt and swivel adjustment.

Along with the adjustable stand to help eliminate fatigue during long gaming sessions, AOC has included features such as a Low Blue Light mode to minimise eye strain and added extra features such as AOC Game Colour, AOC Shadow Control, six user customisable game modes and a new OSD user interface to allow full customisation and control of monitor settings.

The AOC AGON AG273QZ gaming monitor is available to purchase from Amazon UK now, priced at £589.99.

KitGuru says: Blisteringly fast refresh rates and ultra-low pixel response times should make this monitor a great choice for PC gamers who are serious about competitive multiplayer gaming. What do you guys think of the specifications that the AOC AGON AG273QZ is packing?

