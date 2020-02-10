Xigmatek rolls out the WindpowerPRO CPU tower cooler

Established since 2005, Xigmatek has built its reputation on offering PC enthusiasts with high quality, innovative PC peripherals and thermal solutions. The Xigmatek product portfolio is growing all the time and the company has just released its latest CPU air cooler, the WindpowerPRO.

Xigmatek has equipped the WindpowerPRO with six direct touch copper heat pipes that make direct contact with the CPU HIS at the base, connected to a single tower fin stack heat sink manufactured from aluminium. A satin black anodised finish covers both the heatsink and the heat pipes for a uniform appearance and there are lashing of RGB lighting.

Out of the box, there are two 120mm RGB fans installed in a push-pull configuration featuring a PWM speed control range of between 800-1800 RPM. Thanks to the healthy amount of heat pipes, a large heat sink design and two 120mm fans, the Xigmatek WindpowerPRO is capable of cooling processors with up to 200W TDP rating.

Instead of using the fiddly spring clip design for mounting the fans to the heatsink, Xigmatek has taken a different approach by using plastic brackets that clip in place. The top plastic cover features an RGB lighting zone with the Xigmatek X logo and pattern design illuminated in RGB, which compliments the two 120mm RGB fans.

The RGB lighting can be configured and controlled by motherboard manufacturer software including Asus Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion and ASRock Polychrome Sync, via a standard 3-pin 5V ARGB header connection. Dimensions of the WindpowerPRO are 110 mm x 125 mm x 157 mm (LxWxH) and the cooler is compatible with Intel LGA 115x/2066/2011/1366 and AMD AM4/AM3/AM2/FM2 and FM1 socket types.

KitGuru says: Xigmatek is yet to specify price and availability of the WindpowerPRO. However, with the specifications listed, it looks like it could be a very capable mid-range air cooler. What do you guys think?

Become a Patron!