ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming-ITX TB3 motherboard receives Thunderbolt certification

ASRock has announced that its X570 Phantom Gaming-ITX TB3 motherboard has received official Thunderbolt Host certification from Intel, to make it the first AMD motherboard certified for Thunderbolt.

X570 Phantom Gaming-ITX TB3 motherboard from ASRock is the company’s high-end mini-ITX board for AMD’s AM4 platform that supports Ryzen 2000 and 300 series processors. The X570 Phantom Gaming-ITX TB3 has recently become the first AMD motherboard to receive official Thunderbolt Host certification from Intel.

Due to its innovative design features, the ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming-ITX TB3 has won a host of industry awards. The motherboard is equipped with a 10 power phase Dr.MOS design to provide smooth and reliable power delivery to the CPU for unrivalled overclocking potential.

A key feature of the ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming-ITX TB3 is Thunderbolt 3 technology, for ultra-fast data transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps, with connectivity of up to six Thunderbolt 3 devices a possibility. Thunderbolt 3 graphics cards, external storage drives and monitors can all be connected simultaneously via Daisy Chain to the motherboard.

Other features of the X570 Phantom Gaming-ITX TB3 include Intel Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB 3.2 Gen 2 connectivity. There’s a single PCIe x16 and M.2 slot, as well as 7,1 channel audio via a Realtek ALC1220 Audio Codec and support for DDR4 memory speeds of up to 4533+ MHz is possible. The ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming-ITX TB3 is available to purchase now, priced at £239.99.

KitGuru says: If you are thinking of building a mini-ITX system with Thunderbolt support, the ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming-ITX TB3 could be a great choice and is definitely worth checking out.

