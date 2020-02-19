Arctic announces the Freezer 7 X CPU cooler

Arctic has announced it is replacing the Freezer 7 Pro with a new model, the Freezer 7 X. After 10 years, the company concluded that it was time to say farewell to the Freezer 7 Pro and update the CPU cooler for 2020.

Compared to its predecessor, the Freezer 7 X sports a redesigned heatsink and heat pipe layout. According to Arctic, those changes – alongside a new 92mm fan optimised for static pressure – means the 7 X can ‘significantly improve the cooling performance’ when compared the Freezer 7 Pro. This also comes at a reduced price due to the increased efficiency in manufacturing processes over the last ten years.

The 92mm fan included with the CPU cooler uses a fluid dynamic bearing and its speed varies between 300rpm and 2000rpm (PWM controlled), resulting in a maximum noise level of 0.3 Sone (22.5 ~ 24.5dBA). The fan also attached to a black shroud that covers the top of the heatsink, which Arctic claims makes the cooler “visually impressive”.

The baseplate comes with pre-applied Arctic Cooling MX-2 thermal compound and connects to the heatsink through 2x direct touch heat pipes, each 6mm wide.

The heatsink measures 74.3×110.5×132.5mm (LxWxH) and weighs 425g. It’s composed of 44 aluminium fins, each with a thickness of 0.4mm.

Regarding socket compatibility, the Freezer 7 X can be used on AMD’s FM1/2(+), AM3(+), and AM4 sockets. On Intel’s platforms, the cooler can be used on the LGA 775, LGA 115x, and there’s even support for the upcoming LGA 1200 sockets.

The Arctic Freezer 7 X is available now, with a retail price of€16.99/$19.99. To learn more, click HERE.

Discuss on our Facebook page HERE.

KitGuru says: If you want a compact tower cooler, the Freezer 7 X is certainly an affordable option!

Become a Patron!