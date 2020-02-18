Apple reportedly set to launch a new iPhone during March event

We are used to seeing Apple announce new products in June at WWDC and September for the annual iPhone event but it looks like we can expect some new launches even sooner this year. According to new reports, Apple is planning an event for the end of March, where we will see the iPhone 9.

The rumour mill can’t quite settle on a name for the next iPhone, with some indicating that it will be called the iPhone 9, while others refer to it as the iPhone SE 2. We’ve been hearing about a return to the iPhone SE line for a long time now, so no matter whether it ends up being called ‘iPhone 9’ or not, it is still expected to be a spiritual successor to the iPhone SE.

According to iPhone-Ticker (via 9to5Mac), Apple’s event will take place on Tuesday the 31st of March, with the rumoured iPhone set to hit store shelves on the 3rd of April. This launch is also expected to coincide with the launch of iOS 13.4, which will add some key new features, like iCloud Drive folder sharing.

There are plenty of rumours around accessories too, so we could see the return of Apple’s own wireless charger, a new pair of Bluetooth headphones and possibly even a new budget-friendly iPad. Aside from that Apple may have updates planned for its various services, including Apple Arcade, Apple Music and Apple TV+.

KitGuru Says: March was already going to be interesting tech-wise thanks to the Game Developers Conference, but it seems that we’ll also be keeping an eye out for some new announcements from Apple too. Do you think Apple will fill in the gap in its lineup with an iPhone 9, or will we be seeing an SE 2 instead?

Become a Patron!