be quiet! unveils the Shadow Rock 3 CPU cooler

be quiet! is set to expand its Shadow Rock CPU cooler series with the Shadow Rock 3. This cooler will replace the previous Shadow Rock 2 in the mid-tier market, with a redesigned heatsink and a new heat pipe layout.

The be quiet! Shadow Rock 3 has a rated cooling capacity of 190W TDP (10W more than its predecessor) and comes with a Shadow Wings 2 high-speed fan. This 120mm PWM fan has a rated lifespan of 80000 hours and can reach up to 1600rpm, with a maximum noise level of 24.4 dBA. According to TechPowerUp, it’s also possible to add an extra fan to the heatsink for improved cooler.

The five 6mm direct touch “nickel-plated copper heat pipes” transfer the heat from the CPU to the heatsink, made of 30 aluminium fins. Compared to its predecessor, that’s a reduction from 51 to 30 fins, but the Shadow Rock 3 does have an extra heat pipe. This does mean the new model is also smaller, down from 147x122x160mm to 121x130x163mm, and it is also lighter, down from 1120g to 716g, therefore reducing “the vertical stress placed on motherboards”.

The asymmetrical design used in the Shadow Rock 3 moves the heatsink towards the back of the case, increasing compatibility with taller RAM modules. The cooler’s added top cover is made from brushed aluminium and it has a bi-coloured surface which be quiet! claims creates a “unique visual design”.

Aside from these changes, be quiet! has also simplified the installation process. The cooler now uses a top mounting system with an included screwdriver, which should be a big improvement from the Shadow Rock 2 which required the use of nuts and a spanner.

The cooler is compatible with Intel’s LGA 1200/2066/1150/1151/1155/2011(-3) sockets and AMD’s AM4 and AM3(+) sockets.

The be quiet! Shadow Rock 3 CPU cooler will be available on the 3rd of March, with an MSRP of $49.90/£45.99. If you want to learn more, click HERE.

