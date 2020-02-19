Kingston IronKey D300 USB Flash Drives achieve NATO security certification

Kingston has announced that its IronKey D300 Encrypted USB Flash Drive series has been awarded NATO Restricted Level Certification, making it one of the most secure USB Flash Drives available. After a thorough and detailed validation process, the Kingston IronKey D300, D300S and D300M have been listed in the NATO Information Assurance Product Catalogue and meet NATO’s operational requirements.

The addition of the Kingston IronKey D300 series to the NATO Information Assurance Product Catalogue means the devices are approved to use in accordance with NATO Security Policies, as the IronKey D300 series meets data protection levels set by NATO which protect against loss of data or cyber-attacks. IronKey D300 Encrypted USB Flash Drives are available in capacities ranging from 4GB up to 128GB with SuperSpeed USB 3.0 connectivity indicating there has been no compromise between security and data transfer speed.

“We are pleased that the IronKey D300 series drives are now certified, joining some of our previous encrypted USB drives that were certified in the past, like the D100 and D200. This signifies to customers that IronKey is a well-known and trusted brand throughout NATO and its member government agencies for securing data on a restricted level,” said Oscar Escayola, BM Flash Manager EMEA.

Kingston’s IronKey USB Flash Drive Series features FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certification to meet key government requirements such as anti-tampering security, enhanced authentication and cryptographic key management. Level 3 FIPS 140-2 Certification ensures the cryptographic modules maintain the integrity of data by being built to withstand physical tampering. The Kingston IronKey D300 is equipped with a rugged zinc casing, internal data is protected by military-grade 256-bit AES-XTS hardware-based encryption.

The IronKey D300 series also includes a digitally signed firmware which makes it impervious to BadUSB malware attacks, with complex password protection to prevent unauthorised access. The IronKey D300S version is equipped with a unique identification barcode that can be scanned by security for location tracking and deployment processes, as well as a virtual keyboard to input a password via a series of mouse clicks, making it less vulnerable to keyloggers and screenloggers.

KitGuru says: the IronKey D300 series from Kingston is an affordable, easy to use and highly secure USB flash drive, that is ideal for sensitive data to be securely stored and transported. Being certified with NATO Security Policies makes it one of the most secure USB Flash Drives available.

