CoolerMaster launch the MH600 headset series

CoolerMaster has rolled out its latest range of headsets to suit all types of gamers, the MH600 series focuses on maintaining high performance and premium sound quality with a range of unique features in every model.

The MH600 series from CoolerMaster brings three new headsets for gamers, all with their own unique features to suit different gaming styles but with a core feature set which is standard in every model. All three of the new MH600 series headsets are equipped with swivelling ear cups and fabric mesh cushions, detachable cords, folding frames, an adjustable microphone boom and 50mm neodymium speaker drivers.

Marketed as an entry-level headset, the MH630 offers a cost-effective solution while still maintaining high performance and quality audio output. The MH630 features all the core specifications of the MH600 series with a 3.5mm audio jack making it universally compatible with PC, games consoles and mobile devices.

In the mid-range, CoolerMaster has added the MH650 headset, equipped with ambient RGB illumination and virtual 7.1 surround sound that offers a higher level of audio immersion and sound quality. A single USB connection is used in the MH650 for a simple connectivity solution to PC and games consoles.

On the top end of the MH600 series scale is the MH670 headset, again this headset includes all the core features of the MH600 series with the addition of interchangeable 3.5mm headphone jack or 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, which is capable of lag-free, virtual 7.1 wireless surround sound audio. All three models from the CoolerMaster Mh600 series are available to purchase from Amazon in the U.S now, the MH630 is priced at $59.99, the MH650 is $89.99 and the flagship MH670 is $119.99.

KitGuru says: the MH600 series from CoolerMaster offers options to suit gamers preference and budget levels with a good mixture of connectivity types and audio processing options available. What do you guys think of the MH600 headset series from CoolerMaster?

Become a Patron!