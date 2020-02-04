Enermax adds a 360mm AIO to its AquaFusion line

Enermax is expanding its AquaFusion AIO CPU cooler line with a 360mm model. The AquaFusion 360 has the capacity to handle up to 380W TDP, and it’s compatible with most Intel and AMD sockets currently on the market.

The Enermax AquaFusion 360 features a 3D Layer Design with Luminous Aurabelt on its fans “for vivid lightning effects” with 16.8 million colours. Besides the synchronisation capabilities with RGB systems using Asus Aura Sync, Razer Chroma RGB, and more, it comes with an Enermax RGB Control Box so users can customise the brightness, speed and lighting effects (10 presets included).

The cooler was designed with two chambers, isolating the “pump from the heat to prolong the cooler’s lifetime”. It also features a Central Coolant Inlet (CCI) design on the water block structure, which when combined with the Shunt-Channel Technology (SCT) on the cold plate, the coolant is injected on the hottest spots, preventing surges and shortening the coolant’s flow path. This will accelerate the heat transfer and reduce the overall temperature of the CPU package.

There are three ENERMAX SquA RGB 120mm fans included, with speed ranging from 500 to 2000 RPM included for “stronger air pressure”. The fans MTBF is about 100000 hours, the noise level is rated to be in between 17 dBA and 32.6 dBA, and the rated airflow varies from 39 CFM to 79.8 CFM.

The cooler’s radiator measures 394x120x27mm (LxWxH) and is made of aluminium. The rubber (Polyamide) tubing is 400mm long, which is more than enough for most “mainstream system builds”. The pump has an MTBF of 50000 hours, ceramic bearing and a rated speed of 3100 RPM.

Regarding socket compatibility, the cooler can be used alongside Intel’s LGA 115x, LGA 1366, LGA 2011(-3) Square ILM, and LGA 2066. For AMD, there’s compatibility for the FM1, FM2(+), AM2(+), AM3(+), AM4 sockets.

If you want to know more about the Enermax AquaFusion 360, click HERE. According to HardwareLuxx, the AquaFusion 360 will be available soon, and it will be priced at €120.

