Daemon X Machina will be released for the PC on February 13

Initially a Nintendo Switch exclusive, Daemon X Machina will be available on Steam this month. Octopath Traveler was the first game we saw move from Switch exclusivity to being available on Steam, and with Daemon X Machina being the second game to do so, we might have the beginning of a trend.

According to the developer’s announcement, the PC port of Daemon X Machina will not include some of the “licensed DLC”, but every other add-on will be included – Arsenal gear, cosmetic options, Colossal Immortal battles, and a co-op Exploration Mission mode. XSEED Games also stated that anyone who buys the game through Steam until March 13, it will get two bonus DLCs, “The Prototype Arsenal Set” and “The Metallic Equipment Set”.

Produced by Kenichiro Tsukuda, which also produced the Armored Core series, and with Shoji Kawamori designing the mechs, also known for its design work on the Macross anime series, the game sees players piloting an Arsenal (mech) through “high-speed mech action combat” against the Immortals. With the PC release of Daemon X Machina, the game received “visual upgrades, customization options, and support for gamepads as well as keyboard and mouse.”

Some of the game’s features include frenetic combat against colossal monsters, fully customisable mechs and avatars, looting enemies for resources, co-op gameplay, and PvP battles in 1v1s and 2v2s.

The game’s system requirements are as following:

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 8.1/10 Processor: Intel i5-3470 / AMD FX-8300 Memory: 6 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660 / Radeon HD7870 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 13 GB available space



Recommended: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 8.1/10 Processor: Intel i7-6700 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX580 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 13 GB available space



You can learn more about the Daemon X Machina and pre-order it on the game’s Steam store page with a 20% discount, for £39.99. This discount will be reduced to 10% during the game’s launch week.

