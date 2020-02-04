EKWB launch the EK-Quantum InWin 909EK show case

EK Water Blocks had the limited edition InWin 909EK show case on display at CES 2020 which impressed with its custom-made distribution block, thick 480mm radiator support and special compartment to hide away hardware. EKWB has officially launched the EK-Quantum InWin 909EK which is available to pre-order from the EK webstore now.

The InWin 909EK chassis began life as a mod that has now been turned into a fully-fledged limited edition product and can be purchased directly from EK. the company labels the modified InWin 909EK as “The Ultimate Show Case” since it is a heavily modified version of the popular InWin 909 that has been widened and features a specially designed distribution plate which also acts as a motherboard tray.

The custom distribution plate is able to house dual D5 pump setups and due to the wider design of the case, there is space to install two of EK’s 60mm thick, 480mm XE radiators and fans. EKWB claims that there is no other case on the market with these features, which makes the EK-Quantum InWin 909EK really special. On the outside is a beautifully sleek looking 4mm thick aluminium body with subtle curves and a front (side) I/O that consists of two USB Type-A ports, a single USB Type-C port and HD Audio jacks.

Not only does the unique “floating” motherboard tray look amazing, it also acts as a reservoir and is equipped with integrated cable routing points too. The huge water distribution plate features multiple G1/4” inlet and outlets to offer simple installation of hard tube cooling loops, where little or no bending is necessary. The generous amount of inlet/outlet ports means the EK-Quantum InWin 909EK can support up to four water-cooled graphics cards.

EK-Quantum InWin 909EK specifications:

Model name: InWin 909EK

Dimensions (W x D x H): 255 x 575 x 540mm

Colour: Silver

Tempered Glass Panel: No

Power Supply Compatibility: ATX Length up to 250mm

Motherboard Compatibility: ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX (and E-ATX up to 277mm wide)

Maximum GPU Length: 365mm

Maximum GPU Width: 180mm

A limited amount of 200 EK-Quantum InWin 909EK cases are being made which are available for pre-order through the EK Webshop and official retailers now, priced at €1,499.90. EKWB expects to start shipping the case from 19th March 2020.

The InWin 909EK certainly looks impressive with its huge distro plate/motherboard tray design.

