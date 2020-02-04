AMD’s Big Navi GPU launch could be very close now

Ever since AMD launched its Radeon RX 5000 series graphics with RDNA architecture, fans have been pleading with AMD to bring out a so-called “Nvidia Killer” that can rival the RTX 2080 Ti in terms of raw performance and maybe even knock it off its “best for gaming” perch.

Rumours of Big Navi have been gathering pace ever since Dr Lisa Su more or less confirmed that it will be coming in 2020 during a Q&A at CES 2020 with Gordon Ung of PC World. “You should expect that we will have a high-end Navi and that it is important to have it. The discrete graphics market, especially at the high end, is very important to us. So you should expect that we will have a high-end Navi.”

The rumour mill kicked things up a notch yesterday when PCGamesN reported that new AMD certification suggests a release of Big Navi or the “Nvidia Killer” may be closer than some expect. According to PCGamesN, Big Navi may have recently passed Korean Radio Research Agency (RRA) certification, since a new unknown GPU appeared in the RRA database with a model number that has not been seen or heard of before.

With all of AMD’s expected GPUs such as the RX 5600 XT series launched and on retailers’ shelves, the only thing that is enthusiasts hope to come from AMD now is Big Navi with its Navi 21 GPU. The Korean RRA database listing which was first broadcast by the rra_bot on Twitter via @KOMACHI_ENSAKA doesn’t give much away. However, it does lead us to believe that a release could be imminent since the RX 5600 XT was added to the database on 3rd December and launched on 21st January.

If AMD follows a similar pattern to the RX 5600 XT release, then we could be looking at a possible launch date for Big Navi around the end of March or early April. Since AMD has already confirmed it will detail its upcoming RDNA 2.0 architecture on 5th March during the company’s Financial Analyst Day, this could potentially tie in perfectly with the official announcement of Big Navi and a release later in the month.

KitGuru says: If Big Navi comes in March of April and does offer genuine competition to the RTX 2080 Ti, it will be interesting to see how quickly Nvidia responds. Are you guys looking forward to big Navi? What do you think about this new information and possible launch date?

