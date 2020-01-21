AMD RX 5600 XT launches in UK with prices starting at £254.99

Back at CES, AMD officially introduced the RX 5600 XT, describing it as “the ultimate 1080p gaming card”. Launch day is now upon us and reviews are out, so we’ve gathered up details on UK availability, pricing, performance and specs.

The reference spec for the RX 5600 XT includes 36 Compute Units, 6GB of 12Gbps GDDR6 memory and a 1375MHz/1560MHz base/boost core clock speed. As we learned late last week, AMD began rolling out a new vBIOS to board partners ahead of launch, allowing memory speeds to be pushed up to 14Gbps and clock speeds to reach as high as 1750MHz out of the box. Not every board partner GPU will be launching with these improvements set at the factory though, so there will be some slight variances in speeds between different models.

During the reveal event, AMD gave several examples of the RX 5600 XT beating out Nvidia’s GTX 1660Ti in various games. We’ve published a launch day review for the Sapphire RX 5600 XT PULSE, which backs up those claims, with the RX 5600 XT holding a decent gain over the RTX 2060 and the GTX 1660Ti.

Over in the US, the RX 5600 XT is launching with an MSRP of $279. Now that we’ve arrived at launch day, we know that UK pricing varies between £250 and £300. At Overclockers UK, the cheapest option right now is the Sapphire RX 5600 XT Pulse, coming in at £254.99 with AMD’s newly released vBIOS improvements intact, bringing boost speeds up to 1750MHz and increasing memory speeds.

Next is the PowerColor RX 5600 XT Dual Fan at £259.99, which sticks to AMD’s reference 12Gbps memory speed and 1620MHz boost clock. At £299.99, you will find the RX 5600 XT Red Devil, with a beefier cooling solution, 1750MHz boost clock speed and 14Gbps memory out of the box.

More custom-cooled RX 5600 XTs will be made available in the weeks to come, including versions from the likes of ASUS, MSI and Gigabyte.

KitGuru Says: With reviews now up and pricing/availability confirmed, what do you all think of the RX 5600 XT?

