More Godfall gameplay footage leaks online

While Sony didn’t go as far as revealing the PlayStation 5 during The Game Awards, we did get the first announcement for a PS5 console exclusive. At this point, we’ve seen Godfall’s reveal trailer and six seconds of additional leaked footage. Now, we have the full version of the video leaked earlier in the week.

Over on Reddit, this week’s six-second Godfall leak was followed up on with the full internal trailer from Counterplay Games. It measures in at 1 minute and 14 seconds long, but it is worth keeping in mind that the footage is indeed quite old.

As the poster claims, this trailer was made for internal use at Counterplay Games back in early 2019. The game isn’t coming out until late 2020, so plenty of extra work will have gone into this game by the time it releases. With that in mind, visual effects, gameplay elements and overall performance will likely change or be improved upon by the time we get our next ‘official look’ at Godfall.

Currently, Godfall is slated to be a launch title for the PlayStation 5, although it will also be available on PC. Counterplay Games is developing it, meanwhile Gearbox is acting as the publisher, which seems fitting, given that this game falls into the ‘looter’ genre.

KitGuru Says: So far, this is looking like a brighter version of a Souls title crossed with something like Warframe or Destiny. We should see plenty more of Godfall in the months to come though, particularly with the PS5 reveal event and E3 coming up.

Become a Patron!