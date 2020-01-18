AMD is reportedly giving the RX 5600 XT a last minute speed boost

At CES, we received our first look at the EVGA RTX 2060 KO, dropping the 2060’s price tag to well below the $299 mark. Since then, Nvidia has updated the pricing of its Founder’s Edition to $299 in order to better compete with AMD’s RX 5600 XT. In response, AMD is reportedly supplying board partners with a new BIOS for its upcoming GPU, increasing power usage and raising clock speeds for a little extra performance.

Evidence of this new BIOS is already popping up. As pointed out by Videocardz, Sapphire has updated the specs for the RX 5600 XT Pulse, with power consumption increasing from 150W to 160W and boost clock speeds going from 1620MHz to 1750MHz. Memory speeds have also been adjusted, improving from 12Gbps to 14Gbps.

Currently, the RX 5600 XT is set to launch on the 21st of January, with custom-cooled versions from board partners arriving on the same day. As we are so close to launch, we don’t know how many planned GPUs will ship with this new BIOS and the speed boost it brings.

We’ll know more about this next week when we can assess the situation properly, for now though it looks like the Sapphire Pulse will launch with these improvements in place.

KitGuru Says: Other board partners haven’t updated their website listings, so this situation is still up in the air. However, we are just a few days away from launch, so it won’t be long before we learn more. One thing is certain though, this recent turn of events will make the RX 5600 XT and RTX 2060 comparisons much more interesting.

