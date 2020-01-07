CES 2020: Sapphire Pulse RX 5600 XT announced

Last night during its CES 2020 presentation, AMD officially announced the RX 5600 XT for desktop systems, describing it as “the ultimate 1080p gaming card”. Now, we are starting to see what the board partners are doing with this new GPU, with the Sapphire Pulse RX 5600 XT being amongst the first.

At its core, the RX 5600 XT utilises the 7nm Navi architecture with 36 Compute Units, 6GB of GDDR6 memory and up to 1560MHz boost speeds. The Sapphire Pulse RX 5600 XT improves on this with the Dual-X cooler, a dual-fan custom cooling solution to keep temperatures down and improve overclocking potential. Some of that additional thermal headroom is already being put to good use too, with the Sapphire Pulse version improving boost clock speeds to 1620MHz out of the box.

The Sapphire Pulse RX 5600 XT also has a dual BIOS function, the primary setting enables maximum performance and boost clocks, while the second caps the ‘game clock’ speed at 1460MHz for quieter operation. Using the Dual-X cooler, the GPU is designed to maintain temperatures under 75°C, while the fans themselves are said to generate 25 dBA in noise.

Sapphire has another trick up its sleeve thanks to the TriXX Boost software, which can enable an additional performance boost by integrating Radeon Image Sharpening with a lower render resolution, lowering the amount of GPU power required to achieve high frame rates but sharpening the image to keep image clarity intact. We’ve already analysed this tool ourselves, so you can see it in action, HERE.

The Sapphire Pulse RX 5600 XT will be available at launch on the 21st of January. AMD’s MSRP is listed as $279 but we’ll have to wait and see where custom card pricing ends up landing.

KitGuru Says: Sapphire always makes great custom AMD GPUs and the Pulse RX 5600 XT looks to continue that legacy. Are any of you thinking about picking up an RX 5600 XT when they come out? What do you think of the Sapphire Pulse version?

