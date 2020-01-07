CES 2020: NETGEAR launch new WiFi 6 routers and Mesh systems

During CES 2020, NETGEAR has launched a host of new products including 4G LTE and Wi-Fi 6 MESH routers, while announcing its NightHawk M5 5G Wi-Fi 6 mobile router has been named as a CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree.

As you may have noticed, CES 2020 is well underway now and we have already covered some of the main new product launches from various manufacturers. NETGEAR has announced a handful of new routers during CES 2020 including the Orbi 4G LTE Tri-band Mesh WiFi which combines all the features of the company’s Orbi Tri-band Mesh WiFi system, with 4G LTE connectivity to offer an alternative to traditional Cable/Fibre or DSL connections.

The NETGEAR Orbi 4G LTE Tri-band Mesh WiFi router is the ideal solution for those who live in areas where access to traditional broadband is limited. Or it could also be combined with your current wired broadband to provide an uninterrupted and backed up service. The Orbi 4G is capable of transfer speeds up to 1.2 Gbps over 4G LTE and has built-in high-performance Tri-Band AC2200 WiFi. The 4G router is compatible with SIM cards from major 4G LTE mobile network providers and features a sleek and modern looking appearance.

NETGEAR has also launched a new Nighthawk Mesh WiFi System offering the broadest range of WiFi 6 available. NETGEAR’s Nighthawk line of products is aimed at enthusiasts who need to get the best performance from their network, the Nighthawk Mesh WiFi System is no different as it offers a range of advanced configuration capabilities and includes Dynamic QoS to automatically prioritise video streaming and gaming traffic.

The Nighthawk AX6 AX5400 WiFi 6 6-Stream Router offers smoother 4K streaming and high-performance online gaming from its powerful 1.5GHz Triple-Core processor, with a fully offloaded CPU that increases overall network performance. WiFi 6 is engineered to provide up to four times the data capacity of the previous generation while OFDMA, 1600MHz channel support and 1024 QAM improves network efficiency. The Nighthawk AX6 AX5400 is equipped with high-powered amplifiers to increase range and provide whole-home coverage. The Netgear Nighthawk AX6 AX5400 6-Stream Router will be available in the first half of 2020 for £239.99.

A four-stream AX1800 WiFi 6 Mesh Extender has been announced by NETGEAR too, the AX1800 4-Stream WiFi 6 Mesh Extender is designed to increase WiFi6 coverage for users to experience the full power of next-generation WiFi anywhere in the home. The AX1800 Mesh Extender also includes backwards compatibility with previous WiFi generation routers and devices, including WiFi 4 and Wifi 5. The AX1800 4-Stream WiFi 6 Mesh Extender will be available later in Q1 2020, priced at £129.99.

KitGuru says: WiFi 6 is set to be the next standard for WiFi in homes and NETGEAR has shown us what new products it has to offer in this sector. What do you guys think to these new WiFi 6 solutions from NETGEAR?

