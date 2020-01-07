CES 2020: ASUS ROG launches four new gaming desktops

CES is always a busy time for ASUS ROG, and we’ve already seen a range of new laptops, monitors and peripherals from the company. Today, ROG has also announced four new gaming desktops – the GA15, GT15, GA35 and GT35, each designed for different target audiences.

Starting with a look at the Strix GA15 and GT15, these are positioned as ‘lean and lightweight’ desktops which focus on ‘gaming fundamentals’, aimed at esports gamers. It is worth making clear that the GA15 and GT15 are essentially the same desktop, but the GA15 uses either the Ryzen 5 3600X or Ryzen 7 3700X, while the GT15 will comes equipped with ‘upcoming 10th Gen Intel Core processors’.

Both machines are designed to run the latest games without a problem, and use up to Nvidia’s RTX 2070 SUPER for its graphics, though the GA15 can also be configured all the way down to a GTX 1650. Additionally, users will be able to have up to 16GB DDR4 memory, NVMe SSDs up to 512GB in capacity, with up to 2TB HDD space for your media or game libraries.

ASUS ROG has also focused on the chassis for these systems, as they claim ‘each desktop is compact and weighs only 10 kg, and a built-in carrying handle offers easy portability’. On top of that, ROG also claims its ‘efficient cooling design helps get superior performance from core components’, with a dual-chamber design isolating the CPU, motherboard and GPU from the rest of the components.

Other features include a total of six USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports (5x Type-A and 1x Type-C), a range of RGB lighting across the chassis and internal components, and a tempered glass side panel. ASUS says the ROG Strix GA15 will be available from late February in the UK, from retailers including Amazon, Argos, John Lewis, AO and Littlewoods SDG. As the GT15 is set to use 10th Gen Intel Core processors, availability is expected later in the year.

As for the Strix GA35 and GT35, these are positioned as higher-end machines ‘engineered to sustain smooth gameplay under serious pressure, and offer the flexibility to do everything from producing top-quality streams to developing games.’ Once again, both are identical systems but the GA35 comes with up to a Ryzen 9 3950X CPU, while the GT35 will feature 10th Generation Intel Core processors.

Graphical horsepower is also much higher than with the GA15/GT15, as these systems will pack up to an RTX 2080 Ti – though once again, this can be configured down to a 2070 SUPER so specific models will vary. Additionally, the systems can be configured with up 64GB of memory, up to 1TB of NVMe storage space, and up to 2TB HDD space. If that isn’t enough, similar to the GL12CX, both machines sport hot-swap drive bays on the front of the case, for easy access and storage expansion.

As we’d expected considering the high-end hardware, the chassis is also quite large, with improved cooler versus the GA15/GT15. Not only does the case use Wind Shear cooling, with ‘widened air vents that help draw more air through the internal cooling system’, but there’s also three internal chambers to keep the CPU, GPU and PSU separate. The processor also comes fitted with a 240mm AIO liquid cooler.

The GA35/GT35 also adds an extra USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port compared to the GA15/GT15, and another feature is support for Keystone II, a NFC key which ‘can be docked in compatible devices to quickly access customized settings linked to a user’s ROG ID’. The GA35 is expected to land in the UK from late April, with no word on the GT35 as of yet.

KitGuru says: These are some pretty mean-looking systems from ASUS ROG – which do you prefer?

