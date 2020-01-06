CES 2020: ASUS launches Ryzen 4000 powered laptops, new gaming monitors and more

Our CES 2020 coverage kicks off today with ASUS, who had a lot of new gear to show off. In our first video, Leo and Luke take a look at new ROG gear, including two highly impressive gaming monitors, Ryzen 4000 powered laptops, an all-new ITX chassis and more.

Watch on Vimeo below or on YouTube HERE

The ROG Z11 chassis is the first new launch we are taking a look at here. This is a custom designed case from the ROG team, supporting both Mini-ITX and Mini-DTX motherboards. The case itself can stand horizontally or vertically, so there are options in how you set it up. Aluminium is primarily in use here, which keeps the overall weight lower and helps provide better cooling.

The motherboard tray is canted by 11 degrees, providing a little extra room for cable management or additional cooling. The unit we saw on display featured a 240mm AIO liquid cooler and an RTX 2080Ti, so the case is more than capable of housing high-end hardware. The chassis also comes with five fans for each of its fan slots, which is a nice change of pace as you usually only get a couple of fans bundled in.

Next up on the list is the new ROG Chakram gaming mouse, which incorporates a bunch of new features. It can be used as a wired mouse or in one of two wireless modes, including 2.4GHz wireless or Bluetooth, the mouse also supports Qi wireless charging. The mouse switches are replaceable, DPI can be tuned in 100 DPI increments all the way up to 16,000 DPI and finally, there is a programmable joystick where your thumb sits, which is an interesting inclusion. There is no final pricing information just yet but we are told to expect less than $200 but more than $100, so it will likely fall somewhere around the $150 mark.

On the monitor front, we have the brand new ROG Swift 360Hz display, a world first for ASUS, pushing refresh rates to new heights. The ROG PG32UQX is also new, sporting a 32-inch 4K/144Hz panel with 1400 nits of peak brightness for HDR. You can find more details on both of these monitors HERE.

One monitor that we didn’t hear about before heading to the show floor is the ROG Swift PG43UQ, a new 43-inch 4K monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate, DisplayHDR 1000 and G-Sync.

Now we’re moving on to the big announcement for the day- brand new Ryzen powered gaming laptops. ASUS has three announced so far, the TUF Gaming A15 & A17 as well as the ROG Zephyrus G14. Each of these laptops sports an AMD Ryzen 4000 H-series CPU with up to 8C/16T and up to an RTX 2060 GPU for graphics.

The TUF Gaming A15 and A17 come with a 15.6-inch 144Hz/1080p and a 17-inch 120Hz/1080p display respectively, although faster refresh rate options are due to come later on. This pair of laptops also features an anti-dust cooling system with dust rejection tunnels to clear it out. You also get easy access for M.2 SSD upgrades or SODIMM memory upgrades.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 uses a special Ryzen 4000 H-series chip designed in collaboration with AMD to achieve 35W TDP instead of the standard 45W. It is thin and light, measuring in at just 1.8cm thick and 1.6kg in weight. There is also an SSO power button, which will scan the user and log them in with one click, rather than the usual two-step process, which requires pressing the power button and then being scanned to log-in.

There is an OLED display on the rear panel of the laptop, which can be used to display images or certain information like date/time. The battery in use here is 76Whr and you get a 180W slim power adaptor to go with it.

KitGuru Says: That’s all we have from ASUS for now but there is still plenty more to see at CES, including a bevvy of other Ryzen 4000-powered laptops. What do you think of all the new ROG gear from ASUS so far?

