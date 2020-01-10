CES 2020: EVGA’s $2000 motherboard, RTX 2060 KO and more!

At CES this week, Luke had the chance to check out the EVGA suite, There are two products in particular sitting on opposite ends of the spectrum- a new budget RTX 2060 and an extremely high-end $2000 motherboard. We also take a look at EVGA’s latest Nu Audio Pro sound card and PSU.

The RTX 2060 KO is EVGA’s new entry-level graphics card for the RTX range, coming in at $299 instead of the usual $349 starting point. This is one of the most cost effective graphics cards on the market with those price savings coming from a different PCB design, which came about during development on the higher-end cards. You still get the same warranty benefits as other EVGA GPUs but you will lose out on flashy RGB lighting. Still, at this price point, this should be a competitive option up against AMD’s RX 5700 series.

EVGA has been releasing Nu Audio sound cards for a little while now. At CES 2020, the Nu Audio Pro 7.1 was revealed, achieving 7.1 surround sound via a daughter board. There is no HDMI connection for 7.2 but that is something in consideration for the future. Aesthetically, the sound card looks nice enough, complete with a backplate and RGB lighting. Software has been improved too, although this also benefits the earlier Nu Audio sound cards too.

The SR-3 is EVGA’s high-end motherboard for Intel Xeon, making it a competitor to the ROG Maximus Dominus Extreme from ASUS. EVGA decided to stick within the confines of the E-ATX form factor and added a ton of useful features for overclocking. A waterblock comes pre-installed for the VRM and chipset, the BIOS comes with a stress test feature for ensuring stability and as you can see in the video, there are four 8-pin CPU power connectors, so we would expect LN2 overclockers to have some fun with this.

Finally, EVGA has some new power supplies to add to its lineup, including the modular 80Plus Bronze B5 and the 80Plus Gold G5. The G5 series is built to a higher standard but don’t quite reach Platinum certification, meanwhile the BA PSU series provides 80Plus Bronze certification on a budget.

