CES 2020: First look at new wireless earbuds and gaming headsets from Edifier

Earlier this week, Edifier launched a bunch of new audio products at CES 2020. Edifier has mainly focused on introducing new wireless headphones at the Las Vegas event with a range of earbuds and the G7 gaming headset.

Watch via our Vimeo channel (below) or over on YouTube HERE

Our team at CES caught up with Jasmine from Edifier to take a closer look at the new audio products debuting at CES this year. New products from Edifier include an innovative gaming headset the Edifier G7 is a high-resolution audio certified headset which Edifier claims to provide unmatched audio quality.

The G7 features gel technology inside the ear cups to regulate temperature, meaning sweaty ears after long periods of use shouldn’t be a problem. The retractable microphone in the G7 is equipped with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) so your teammates in the game will hear you loud and clear, without interference from background noise. Another great feature of the G7 is selectable audio profiles that adjust sound effects depending on the type of game you are playing. The Edifier G7 will launch in 2020 priced at $119 USD.

In addition to the G7 headset, Edifier has also introduced a range of wireless earbuds. The Edifier GM6 TWS earbuds are designed for mobile gaming and feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, ENC noise cancellation, Touch controls on the earbuds and up to 8 hours continuous use from a full battery charge.

Other new wireless earbuds from Edifier include the company’s first truly wireless TWS NB earbuds to feature active noise cancelling technology. With active noise cancelling enabled, playback time is five hours with an additional 10 hours from the charging case. If active noise cancelling is turned off, the TWS NB will provide 11 hours playback with an additional 22 hours from the charging case.

Edifier also launched the compact TWS6 wireless earbuds. With the TWS6, Edifier listened to customer feedback and created a more compact set of earbuds for those users with smaller ear canals, that found larger earbuds to be uncomfortable. The charging case has a durable scratch-resistant coating, the TWS6 earbuds are water-resistant and feature an 8-hour playback time with an addition 22 hours via the charging case.

The Edifier TWS6 is available to purchase immediately priced at $119, the TWS NB will be available in late January or February, also priced at £119.

KitGuru says: Edifier launched some great new products in 2019 and that looks set to continue in 2020 with these innovative audio solutions launched at CES. What product do you guys like the best from Edifier at CES 2020?

Become a Patron!