Leo and Dave build a custom loop with the Alphacool Eisball!

We saw Alphacool’s Eisball at Computex 2019 and this week we got the chance to use Eisball in a full PC build. Dave Alcock of Alphacool brought a huge box of Alphacool hardware to our studio and be quiet! sent a white Pure Base 500 case and a Straight Power 11 power supply. Add an AMD Ryzen 9 3900X CPU and we had pretty much everything we needed to bring Alphacool Eisball to life.

Watch the video via our VIMEO Channel (Below) or over on YouTube at 2160p HERE

System Hardware

Processor : AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Motherboard: Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite

Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite Memory: 16GB Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4-3200MHz

16GB Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4-3200MHz Graphics card: Nvidia RTX 2080 Founders Edition 8GB

Nvidia RTX 2080 Founders Edition 8GB Case: be quiet! Pure Base 500 White

be quiet! Pure Base 500 White Power supply: 850W be quiet! Straight Power 11

850W be quiet! Straight Power 11 SSD: Toshiba RC100 M.2 NVMe

Toshiba RC100 M.2 NVMe OS: Windows 10

Custom Loop Cooling

Reservoir: Alphacool Eisball Digital RGB

Alphacool Eisball Digital RGB Pump: Alphacool VPP655

Alphacool VPP655 CPU Block: Alphacool Eisblock XPX Aurora Edge Plexi Chrome

Alphacool Eisblock XPX Aurora Edge Plexi Chrome GPU Block: Alphacool Eisblock GPX-N Plexi

Alphacool Eisblock GPX-N Plexi Radiators: Alphacool NexXxos ST30 V2 360mm and 120mm

Alphacool NexXxos ST30 V2 360mm and 120mm Fittings: Alphacool 13/10mm, extensions and 45 degree adapters

Alphacool 13/10mm, extensions and 45 degree adapters RGB: Alphacool Aurora LED ring 13mm chrome

Alphacool Aurora LED ring 13mm chrome Soft Tube: Alphacool 13/10mm

Alphacool 13/10mm Coolant: Alphacool Eiswasser

While Dave was building the Eisball system we discussed custom liquid cooling, starting with the benefits of liquid cooling and moving on to questions about fan sizes, radiator area, different types of pumps.

Here are the key points on which we agree:

Liquid cooling on graphics cards is a winner.

Prepare as much of your system on the bench as possible before you start building.

Calculate how much radiator area you require and then add one for luck.

PWM pump control is good news while modern pumps such as VPP755 combine a variable controller with PWM.

Addressable RGB is excellent.

and here are a few extra points from Dave with which Leo does not necessarily agree

There are very few problems you cannot solve with a Dremel.

Orange is the colour of kings.

Free space is bad – add another radiator.

KitGuru Says: Thanks to Dave from Alphacool for showing us the Eisball reservoir and giving us the benefit of his knowledge.

