Totally Accurate Battle Simulator is free on the Epic Games Store for Christmas Day

The Epic Games Store has been offering a different game for free, every day for the 12 days leading up to the new year. The game on offer today, for Christmas, is “Totally Accurate Battle Simulator”, a wacky physics-based tactics game. TABS is replacing yesterday’s offering of Celeste, and will be available to purchase for free until 4pm on the 26th of December.

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator allows you to “Experience accurate warfare through the ages. TABS uses state of the art physics-based simulation to provide you with never-before-seen insight into our greatest battles of history!” Featuring a campaign and a sandbox mode, players can pit various unit types from across history against each other, then sit back and watch the results.

With an emphasis on wacky physics, this simulation title isn’t to be taken too seriously – instead you simply get to enjoy the watching the ensuing chaos. The game is currently in early access, however early response has been positive. Furthermore, due to its early access status, the game will likely receive a greater amount of content in the future, providing even more fun.

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator is currently free to purchase on the Epic Games Store. This is the 7th title offered in the Epic Games Store’s “12 Days of Free Games” programme. TABS is only available to purchase for free until the 26th of December, at 4pm, when it will be replaced by another title – although if you’ve purchased the game, you get to keep it forever.

KitGuru says: What do you think of today’s free title? Now that we’ve entered the second half of the programme’s offerings, what do you think of the programme so far? What other games did you receive for Christmas? Let us know down below.

