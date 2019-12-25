KitGuru Advent Calendar 2019 Day 25: Win a Nvidia RTX 2070 SUPER Founders Edition!

Merry Christmas everyone! The KitGuru Advent Calendar 2019 is back for day 25, with a special bonus giveaway for Christmas Day itself. Today we have partnered with Nvidia to give away a RTX 2070 SUPER Founders Edition!

The 2070 SUPER launched back in July, and you can find our review of the Founders Edition model HERE. It sports 2560 CUDA cores, 8GB GDDR6 memory, and there’s 40 RT cores to support RTX ray tracing in games. You can find out more on Nvidia’s website HERE.

Entering this giveaway is simple, all you need to do is head over to THIS POST on our Facebook page and leave a comment. We plan to have a new discussion topic each day, today we are asking you to let us know what’s the most you’ve ever spent on a GPU. This competition is open worldwide.

Entries are open until 9.59am December 26th, and a winner will be announced on Friday 27th December.

KitGuru Says: We’ll be back tomorrow with another giveaway!

Become a Patron!