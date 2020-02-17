Bitspower Introduce the Premium Summit M CPU water block

Bitspower has added a new CPU water block to its current stack of PC custom water cooling hardware. The Premium Summit M water block is built from a new metal design with RGB accents incorporated into the top section.

The Premium Summit M CPU water block from Bitspower is the first of a new line of PC water cooling components to be manufactured using a new Bistpower Premium metal range of finishes. The top cover of the Premium Summit M is copper, with RGB lighting built-in for a durable yet elegant looking appearance.

The implementation of RGB lighting in the Premium Summit M CPU water block has been done in a subtle way, so not to overpower the overall theme of the system. As well as the RGB lighting, on top of the CPU block is a Bitspower logo on either a Gunmetal or Black Metal cover, along with two standard G1/4” outlets.

A copper thermal transfer plate features a layer of 0.3mm microchannel fins that increase surface area to maximise thermal dissipation, a Bitspower water injection design provides a high flow of coolant across the top of these fins to further increase heat dissipation performance. The Premium Summit M CPU water block is compatible with all mainstream desktop CPU socket types, with brackets and accessories for installation on both Intel and AMD platforms.

The Bitspower Premium Summit M CPU water block is available to purchase now from the Bitspower online store, in Gunmetal and Black Metal finishes, priced at NT$4,030 which roughly converts to around £100.

KitGuru says: I quite like the look of these new CPU water blocks from Bitspower, the combination of metal finishes and RGB gives them a premium appearance, something different to the acrylic look. What do you guys think of them?

