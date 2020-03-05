EKWB launch a new monoblock for AMD Threadripper

EK Water Blocks has expanded its high end desktop custom cooling products this week with the introduction of a new motherboard monoblock for the AMD sTRX4 platform. The new HEDT water block for AMD socket sTRX4 is specifically designed and engineered for the Asus ROG Zenith II Extreme motherboard.

The EK-Quantum Momentum ROG Zenith II Extreme D-RGB is a complete all-in-one water cooling solution for the Asus ROG Zenith II Extreme motherboard based around the high-end desktop AMD aTRX4 platform. EKWB engineered the new sTRX4 monoblock in cooperation with Asus to ensure the best possible thermal performance could be achieved.

This new EKWB monoblock directly cools the AMD sTRX4 CPU, along with the VRM power delivery solution on the motherboard to open the potential for higher overclocking potential. It uses EK’s Velocity sTR4 cooling engine to ensure the large heat spreader and CPU chiplets are correctly covered and cooled with maximum efficiency.

A redesigned, larger CPU cold plate is implemented in the EK-Quantum Momentum ROG Zenith II Extreme D-RGB. This new design ensures that there is perfect mechanical contact with the heat spreader of 3rd generation AMD Threadripper processors to produce the best possible thermal performance. The monoblock is also equipped with a D-RGB lighting strip that connects to a standard 3-pin 5V motherboard RGB header.

The EK-Quantum Momentum ROG Zenith II Extreme D-RGB monoblock features a CNC machined, black anodised aluminium part that is designed to take heat away from components located under the I/O cover, such as the 10gbit ethernet chip, as well as acting as the mount for the stock Asus I/O cover with LED display.

EK-Quantum Momentum ROG Zenith II Extreme D-RGB Monoblock is available for pre-order through the EK Webshop and official EKWB retail outlets. It is expected to start shipping to customers on 15th March 2020, priced at €179.90.

KitGuru says: Monoblocks are a great solution for users looking to extract more performance from their PC via overclocking with additional cooling of the VRM allowing high overclocking potential, even on HEDT platforms. What do you guys think of this new HEDT monoblock from EKWB?

