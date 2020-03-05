Asus announces the TUF Gaming VG328H1B curved monitor

Asus has announced a new curved gaming monitor, the TUF Gaming VG328H1B. As the name implies, this new monitor is aimed at gamers that are looking for a big screen with a high refresh rate, delivering an immersive gaming experience.

The ASUS TUF Gaming VG328H1B display comes with curved 31.5-inch VA panel (1500R), with a resolution of 1920×1080, a 1ms MPRT response time and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz (when overclocked). The 8-bit VA panel viewing angles are rated as 178°(H)/178°(V) and it has a 3000:1 contrast ratio. ASUS also claims a maximum brightness of 250 cd/m², while the screen reportedly covers 120% and 90% of the sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamut, respectively.

This display supports VESA’s Adaptive-Sync in the 48-165Hz range through AMD’s FreeSync Premium technology. According to Anandtech, although it hasn’t been certified as an Nvidia G-Sync compatible monitor, Asus states that the Adaptive-Sync technology works with Nvidia GeForce graphics cards.

Additionally, the VG328H1B uses ASUS’ ELMB (Extreme Low Motion Blur) to eliminate “ghosting and tearing for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates”. It also supports Shadow Boost to increase brightness in darker areas without over saturating, GamePlus to add “in-game enhancements” such as an FPS counter, a timer, and a crosshair, and GameVisual with 7 preset modes to optimise the content displayed.

Regarding connectivity, there is a headphone output, an audio input, 1x D-Sub, and 2x HDMI 2.0. The monitor also comes with a pair of 2W built-in stereo speakers and VESA mount support (100×100). The monitor’s stand can tilt (-5º to 23º) and swivel (±15º).

Pricing and availability details weren’t shared. If you want to learn more about the Asus TUF Gaming VG328H1B, click HERE.

