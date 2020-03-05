Western Digital introduce WD Gold U.2 enterprise SSDs

Western Digital has announced a new line of NVMe SSDs for enterprise systems, the WD Gold series offers small and medium-size enterprises a range of products for a simple transition to NVMe storage and improved system performance.

The new series of Western Digital enterprise SSDs are the company’s first to be added to the Gold line and are expected to start shipping to customers in early Q2 2020. The WD Gold enterprise SSD series will be available in a range of capacities including 960GB, 1.92TB, 3.84Tb and 7.68TB, to offer superior performance compared to traditional SATA drive solutions.

“Transitioning to NVMe is fundamental to unlocking the performance potential of high-speed storage media, enabling new applications, use cases and workloads. The addition of WD Gold NVMe SSDs to our currently shipping high-capacity WD Gold HDDs means channel partners and customers have expanded, robust options to achieve faster time-to-value.” said Phil Bullinger, senior vice president and general manager, Data Center Business at Western Digital.

Western Digital Gold devices are designed to provide enterprise users with high performance and low latency via an NVMe SSD built on 3D TLC NAND with a purpose-built firmware and integrated controller. Power loss and data-path protection is also provided to give users added protection against data loss, along with a five-year warranty for peace of mind.

The WD Gold NVMe SSD series for enterprise features a PCIe Gen 3.1 x4 U.2 interface for high-speed enterprise-class performance. WD Gold enterprise SSD series will be available in Q2 2020. Prices start from $241.99 for the 960GB model, $434.99 for the 1.92TB model and the 3.84TB version is priced at £870.99.

KitGuru says: The WD Gold enterprise SSD series is available in capacities up to 7.68TB, so depending on your needs, there is a good range to choose from. What do you guys think of these new enterprise NVMe SSDs from Western Digital?

