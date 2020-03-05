Xbox Game Pass titles for March announced 

Microsoft has been steadily adding titles to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service. The console manufacturer has now announced which games will be joining the service in the first half of March for both PC and Xbox. The titles include first-party additions such as ‘Ori and the Will of the Wisps’ as well as notable best selling AAA titles such as NBA 2K20.

On the console side, the 5th of March will see both NBA 2K20 and Train Sim World 2020 being added. NBA 2K20 was the second best selling game in all of 2019 in the US, while Train Sim World 2020 uses real-world data in order to ensure this immersive sim is as immersive as possible,

Ori and the Will of the Wisps will be added on the 11th of March, day-and-date with its release everywhere else. This first-party title has been heavily anticipated ever since the release of the first game – Ori and the Blind Forest – back in 2015. If you’re subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, this action-platformer is one you won’t want to miss.

Pikuniku will be joining the service on the 12th of March. This co-op puzzle-exploration title is unique not only in its visuals, but its gameplay. Playing as characters with no arms but two extendable legs, you must navigate the level with your partner to reach the end. Featuring fun gameplay and an enjoyable soundtrack, Pikuniku is definitely worth playing for a couple hours with a friend or family member.

Lastly, State of Decay 2 is set to receive an update titled ‘Juggernaut Edition’ which adds a plethora of new content, DLC and cross-platform multiplayer.

For PC players, you’ll find that you too will be receiving Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Pikuniku, Train Sim World 2020 and State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition. Instead of NBA 2K20 however, PC players will be receiving The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game – a tactical card game featuring many of Tolkien’s most famous faces, and Mother Russia Bleeds – “An old-fashioned beat ’em up with big doses of adrenaline and trippiness, somewhere between the classic style of Streets of Rage and the ultra-violence of Hotline Miami.”

All these games will be joining the service during the first half of March. PlayStation meanwhile, recently announced which games would be joining its PlayStation Now service this month, including Control and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

KitGuru says: What do you think of Microsoft's offerings for the first half of March? How does it compare to PlayStation's? What game are you most looking forward to playing?

