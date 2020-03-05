TerraMaster TD2 Thunderbolt 3 2-bay DAS Review

Rating: 8.0.

TerraMaster’s TD2 Thunderbolt 3 is a 2-bay DAS (Direct-Attached Storage) drive aimed at professional users and, as the name suggests comes with a pair of Thunderbolt 3 interfaces. TerraMaster’s TD2 Thunderbolt 3 looks just like a 2-bay NAS with the obvious exception that the TD2 comes with a very useful carrying handle. The enclosure is built from aluminium which along with the 80mm smart fan helps to keep the unit cool.





The TD2 Thunderbolt 3 supports 3.5in discs (up to 16TB at the time of writing) along with 2.5in SATA HDD and SSD’s. There’s a compatibility list of supported drives on the TerraMaster website. The TD 2 Thunderbolt 3 supports four modes; single disk, JBOD (Just a Bunch of Disks), RAID 0 and RAID 1. To switch between modes you have to turn the mode selection switch and press the reset button.

Maximum read/write performance for the unit obviously depends on the choice of drives but TerraMaster quote reads of up to 760MB/s (using a pair of SSD’s in a RAID 0 array) and writes of up to 390MB/s (SSHD in a RAID 0 array).

TerraMaster back the TD2 Thunderbolt 3 with a two-year warranty.

Physical Specifications:

Drive Bays: 2.

RAID support: JBOD, RAID 0, RAID 1.

Interface: Thunderbolt 3 x 2.

Form Factor: 2-bay Tower.

Dimensions: 227 x 119 x 173mm.

Drive Weight: 1.4Kg.

