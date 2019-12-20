EKWB launch a new monoblock for the Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite

Just last week, EK Water Blocks launched a brand new monoblock for the Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master motherboard and the company has now announced it will extend its X570 Aorus motherboard support with a new monoblock being launched for the X570 Aorus Elite.

Water cooling enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of high-end water cooling solutions for the new AMD AM4 socket based X570 platforms since the launch earlier this year and now two have been launched from EKWB in quick succession. The EK-Quantum Momentum Aorus X570 Elite D-RGB now adds monoblock cooling support for the Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite motherboard.

The new X570 Aorus Elite monoblock from EKWB features addressable D-RGB lighting that is fully compatible with Gigabyte RGB Fusion 2.0 software, to offer complete synchronisation and control of lighting effects via standard 3-pin 5V ARGB connectivity. The EK-Quantum Momentum Aorus X570 Elite D-RGB is a complete all-in-one liquid cooling solution and utilises the latest generation EK cooling engine to offer the best possible cooling performance.

This monoblock directly cools the CPU as well as the MOSFET voltage regulators, with water flowing directly over critical areas to provide excellent thermal dissipation when overclocking the latest AMD Ryzen 3000 CPUs with the Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite motherboard. Just like all other EK monoblocks, the EK-Quantum Momentum Aorus X570 Elite D-RGB features a high flow design so it can be used in water cooling loops with weaker or low-speed pumps.

The base of the monoblock is manufactured from nickel-plated electrolytic copper with the top made from quality acrylic glass material, brass standoffs are preinstalled to allow for a quick and simple installation process. The EK-Quantum Momentum Aorus X570 Elite D-RGB monoblock is available for pre-order through either the EK Webshop priced at €141.07 and will start shipping from 24th December.

KitGuru says: This new monoblock from EKWB will no doubt please water-cooling enthusiasts who own the Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite motherboard. Monoblocks are a great solution for extreme overclocking since VRM cooling is critical. What do you guys think to EK’s Quantum line of liquid cooling monoblocks?

