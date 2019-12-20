Unboxing the ASUS Strix RTX 2080 Ti OC White Edition!

I’m a sucker for white PC components and was very happy when I saw ASUS announce the RTX 2080 Ti Strix in a white edition. We haven’t yet got our proper review sample which Dominic will be reviewing for us soon, but I managed to get my hands on a sample at OverclockersUK to unbox and take a look at. It’s certainly a beautiful card and should also come with a decent performance boost over the original black Strix OC!

Watch via our Vimeo channel (below) or over on YouTube at 2160p HERE

Specifications:

Chipset: GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

Edition: ROG STRIX OC GAMING White Edition

Manufacturing process: 12 nm

Microarchitecture: Turing

Cores: 4352

Core Clock: 1350 MHz

Boost Clock: 1740 (1770 in OC Mode) MHz

Memory Size: 11GB

Memory Type: GDDR6

Memory Clock: 14800 MHz

Memory Bus: 352 Bit

Cooler Design: ASUS Triple Fan Cooler with RGB

Interface: PCIe 3.0 (x16)

Connectivity: 2 x DisplayPort 1.4, 2 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x USB Type-C (VirtualLink)

Graphics Card Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin PCIe

Minimum Recommended PSU: 650 W

Dimensions: 305 x 130 x 54 mm

Buy from Overclockers UK (currently £1499) HERE.

KitGuru says: What do you think of the ASUS Strix OC White edition? I love how this card looks and can’t wait for the full review to see how it performs!

