Home / Component / Unboxing the ASUS Strix RTX 2080 Ti OC White Edition!

Briony Hannam 5 hours ago Component, Featured Tech Reviews, Graphics, Tech News

I’m a sucker for white PC components and was very happy when I saw ASUS announce the RTX 2080 Ti Strix in a white edition. We haven’t yet got our proper review sample which Dominic will be reviewing for us soon, but I managed to get my hands on a sample at OverclockersUK to unbox and take a look at. It’s certainly a beautiful card and should also come with a decent performance boost over the original black Strix OC! 

Watch via our Vimeo channel (below) or over on YouTube at 2160p HERE

Specifications: 

  • Chipset: GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
  • Edition: ROG STRIX OC GAMING White Edition
  • Manufacturing process: 12 nm
  • Microarchitecture: Turing
  • Cores: 4352
  • Core Clock: 1350 MHz
  • Boost Clock: 1740 (1770 in OC Mode) MHz
  • Memory Size: 11GB
  • Memory Type: GDDR6
  • Memory Clock: 14800 MHz
  • Memory Bus: 352 Bit
  • Cooler Design: ASUS Triple Fan Cooler with RGB
  • Interface: PCIe 3.0 (x16)
  • Connectivity: 2 x DisplayPort 1.4, 2 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x USB Type-C (VirtualLink)
  • Graphics Card Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin PCIe
  • Minimum Recommended PSU: 650 W
  • Dimensions: 305 x 130 x 54 mm

Buy from Overclockers UK (currently £1499) HERE.

KitGuru says: What do you think of the ASUS Strix OC White edition? I love how this card looks and can’t wait for the full review to see how it performs!

