MSI offering cashback on AMD Ryzen motherboard and CPU bundles

During the next few weeks, MSI will be running a promotion that offers customers cashback on purchases of participating AMD motherboards, AMD Ryzen CPUs and/or MSI PC cases. Depending on the combination of components purchased, customers will be eligible for up to £86 cashback via a refund process.

Customers who purchase a qualifying MSI motherboard and AMD Ryzen CPU combination in a single transaction throughout the promotional period will be eligible for a cashback reward of varying value. Additionally, customers who also add a qualifying MSI PC case to their basket with a motherboard and AMD Ryzen CPU could be entitled to an increased cashback reward.

The promotion is only available to customers in the UK, with multiple retail outlets participating in the cashback reward deal. Those retailers include Overclockers UK, Ebuyer, Scan, Currys PC World, CCL, Box, AWD-IT and Flacon Computers.

The promotion started on 17th February and will run until 17th March 2020. For customers to claim their cashback reward, they must visit the MSI cashback promotional page between 17th March and 30th April to fill in the claim form online. Customers will need to keep their invoice of the qualifying purchase as it will be required to claim the cashback reward.

All of the qualifying motherboards are for the AMD Ryzen platform and include the MSI MEG X570 GODLIKE, MPG X570 GAMING PRO CARBON WIFI, X470 GAMING PRO MAX as well as many more. Qualifying AMD Ryzen CPUs in the cashback promotion include the whole series, so anything from the Ryzen 5 3600, right up to the flagship Ryzen 9 3950X will qualify for cashback. All full and comprehensive list of included motherboards and CPUs in the promotion can be found on the MSI page.

KitGuru says: Who doesn’t love a bit of discount on PC parts? Well if you are looking to build an AMD Ryzen powered PC in the next few weeks, then check out what’s available in the MSI cashback promotion to save a few quid!

Become a Patron!