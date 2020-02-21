Jaybird introduce special edition Vista True Wireless headphones

Since Apple introduced the Air Pod Pro wireless earbuds last year, we have seen a stack of manufacturers bringing similar true wireless earbuds to market. Companies such as Razer, 1MORE and Master & Dynamic have launched their own True wireless earbuds over recent months and now Jaybird has a new set of True Wireless earbuds available.

Jaybird is best known for its range of sporty headphones aimed at runners and adventurers. The company has announced a new special edition of its Totally Wireless Sport Headphones this week sporting a Planetary Green appearance. The special edition Jaybird Vista Planetary Green wireless headphones have been launched to celebrate their EarthProof best-in-class durability.

The Vista headset series from jaybird is the company’s first True Wireless headphones designed to meet U.S Military MIL-STD 810G rugged compliant standards, which means they passed repeated shock, vibration, drop and crush tests. They are also capable of withstanding high humidity levels, Hurricane-force water and desert sandstorm conditions to make them the ultimate companion for adventurous sporting lifestyles.

Jaybirds new Planetary Green special edition pattern is inspired by the planet and the places we explore. The headphones feature IPX7 water and sweat resistance with high-quality 6mm milled drivers to produce excellent audio, with a comfortable and secure fit for sports use. The battery inside the headphones is able to achieve up to 16 hours use, the Jaybird app offers a personalised listening experience and the headphones can be stored away in a matching USB Type-C charging case.

Special edition Planetary Green Jaybird Vista Totally Wireless Sport headphones are available to purchase from the Jaybirdsport website store now, priced at £159.

KitGuru says: The Jaybird Vista true wireless headphones offer rugged construction for sports use in harsh environments while looking great at the same time. What do you guys think of the Jaybird Vista Totally Wireless Sport headphones in the new Planetary Green camo?

