Master & Dynamic updates its MW07 PLUS True Wireless Earphones range

New York based audio brand, Master & Dynamic has announced two new colour versions of its popular MW07 PLUS True Wireless Earphones. The new versions include Jade Green and Black Pearl colour updates to provide consumers with more choice.

According to Master & Dynamic, the updated colour options are inspired by natural gemstones. A new multi-layered texture design conjures up the Jade Green and a slightly iridescent black offer two new striking versions that have been added to the MW07 PLUS True Wireless earphone collection.

The Master & Dynamic MW07 PLUS True Wireless Earphones are manufactured from handcrafted acetate, the new colour versions are consistent with the original MW07 PLUS variants which feature Beryllium speaker drivers and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, with an excellent wireless range of 100ft/30m. The True Wireless Earphones offer 10 hours playback, with an additional 30 hours via the sleek stainless-steel case.

Master & Dynamic claim the MW07 PLUS True Wireless Earphones offer a rich and vibrant audio experience with an innovative sleek appearance. The MW07 Plus earphones can be purchased directly from the Master & Dynamic online store now. They are available in six colour options, including the new Jade Green and Black Pearl, priced at £229.

KitGuru says: We have seen a load of True Wireless headphones and earbuds recently, the Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus True Wireless earbuds certainly offer something different compared to the competition with their funky aesthetic designs.

Become a Patron!