Raijintek introduce the Samos water block for AMD RX 5700 series cards

Raijintek has updated its Samos full cover graphics card water block series with a new version that supports AMD Radeon RX 5700 series GPUs. The Samos AD5700 RBW completely covers the RX 5700 series PCB and includes RGB lighting.

The new Samos AD5700 RBW from Raijintek is designed specifically to fit reference versions of the AMD Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards. AD5700 RBW offers a full cover solution for all reference RX 5700 and 5700 XT cards with its nickel-plated copper thermal plate and a translucent acrylic top cover.

A full cover cold plate provides water cooling to critical areas of the graphics card, including the GPU core, VRAM modules and the VRM power delivery MOSFET. The thermal transfer plate is manufactured from high-quality copper and has 0.5mm microchannels CNC machined for improved thermal dissipation.

The 12mm thick clear acrylic top cover features built-in G1/4” inlets/outlets for SLI compatibility with full RGB illumination that can be configured and controlled with motherboard manufacturer RGB apps via a 4-pin 5v ARGB header. A black aluminium backplate offers an enhanced aesthetics while providing passive cooling to the VRM on the rear of the card.

Raijintek has not revealed pricing or availability for the Samos AD5700 RBW GPU water block yet. However, it is listed on the company’s website where further details and specifications can be found.

KitGuru says: The new AD5700 RBW from Raijintek looks like a quality product. What do you guys think to it? Would you use one to cool your AMD RX 5700 series card?

