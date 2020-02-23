Samsung begins mass production of 7nm EVU chips at new production line

Samsung announced this week that mass production of 7nm extreme ultraviolet (EUV) chips for partners at its cutting-edge fabrication line at Hwaseong in Korea has begun, with its first batch of products produced at the fab expected to be delivered to customers in the first quarter of 2020.

The Hwaseong manufacturing line named V1 broke ground in 2018 and began testing wafer production during the second half of 2019. The V1 line will be Samsung’s first production line dedicated to manufacturing EUV chips using the company’s 7nm process node and below.

Currently, the V1 manufacturing line is producing 6nm mobile chips alongside the 7nm process. Samsung claims it will continue to invest in research to adopt finer circuitry and will manufacture products based on a 3nm process node at the Hwaseong V1 production line in the future.

“As we ramp up production, the V1 line will enhance our ability to respond to market demand and expand opportunities to support our customers,” said Dr. ES Jung, President and Head of Foundry Business at Samsung Electronics.

By the end of the year, Samsung will have invested $6 billion USD in the Hwaseong fab, according to the company’s plans and total capacity coming from 7nm and lower process node will be triple that from 2019. Combined with the S3 line in Hwaseong, the V1 line is expected to play a huge role in meeting the growing demand throughout the industry for 7nm and lower foundry technologies.

With its V1 line in Hwaseong now up and fully functional, Samsung has a total of six foundries in South Korea and the U.S, that includes five 12-inch lines and one 8-inch line.

KitGuru says: The announcement of Samsung beginning mass production of 7nm EUV chips at its V1 line in Korea will be welcome news for the industry which has had shortage scares in the past, lets hope that the latest worry about the corona virus doesn’t affect the production of Samsung 7nm EUV chips.

