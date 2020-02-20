Asus unveils a new line of RTX 2060 Dual Mini graphics cards

Asus has added a pair of new graphics card to its Mini form factor series, the RTX 2060 Dual Mini could be built to compete with the likes of the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT and possibly arrive in a similar price bracket to the recently launched EVGA RTX 2060 KO.

Asus RTX 2060 Dual Mini series is comprised of two identical-looking cards, the DUAL-RTX2060-6G-MIN SKU features reference GPU clock speeds while the DUAL-RTX2060-O6G-MINI provides a mildly overclocked GPU frequency. The PCB in both Mini cards measures 197mm long, 121mm tall and that cards take up 2 PCIe slots, so they should fit perfectly in almost any desktop PC case.

The OC Edition boasts a GPU core frequency of 1755MHz in OC mode and 1725MHz in gaming mode. Both cards are equipped with a dual Axial-tech fan cooling solution built with the Intel NUC 9 Extreme and NUC 9 Pro kit in mind and are said to bring the thermal performance of larger graphics cards to the small form factor market.

A two slot cooling solution also features Asus 0dB technology with an advanced onboard controller that stops the fans spinning when the GPU temperature is below 55°C, to allow for light workloads to be undertaken in relative silence. As temperature rises the fans automatically kick in to cool the GPU again. IPX55 dust resistance ensures the cooling solution is easy to clean which means the card can run at maximum performance for longer.

The design of the card looks somewhat understated with its all-black appearance, however, Asus has implemented subtle RGB Led lighting to the fan shroud to add a hint of style. Each card is put through a rigorous 144-hour stability test procedure as well as a series of benchmark test to ensure the card runs as expected in top titles while being stable when pushed to the limit.

Asus is yet to confirm a launch date or official pricing for the RTX 2060 Dual Mini series.

KitGuru says: We expect Asus to place these new cards in a price bracket similar to the EVGA RTX 2060 KO card and complete with the AMD RX 5600 XT series. What do you guys think of these RTX 2060 Dual Mini cards from Asus?

