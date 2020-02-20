AOC launch the AGON AG353UCG 200Hz ultrawide gaming monitor

AOC has just launched a brand new 35-inch ultrawide gaming display that includes some seriously impressive features, such as 200Hz refresh rate, 2ms pixel response time and Nvidia G-Sync ultimate compatibility, to make it the perfect partner for sim racers and competitive multiplayer gamers.

The new AGON AG353UCG is part of AOC’s next generation AGON gaming display series and offers features to please even the most hardcore PC gamers. AOC has equipped the AGON AG353UCG with a 3440 x 1440 resolution, 35-inch ultrawide panel that is capable of reaching 200Hz refresh rate with a 2ms (GTG) pixel response time to offer high FPS and fluid gameplay in even the most demanding fast-paced titles.

Thanks to Quantum Dot technology and 1000 nits peaks brightness from DisplayHDR 1000 support, the AOC AGON AG353UCG will provide a stunning visual display with a 2500:1 contrast ratio and 90% DCI-P3 coverage offering users true to life colour reproduction. A 10-bit VA panel with a 1800R curvature and 21:9 aspect ratio helps gamers feel more immersed in the game, compared to traditional flat-panel monitors, while the three-sided frameless design and RGB lighting on the back provides a stylish appearance that fits with any gaming PC setup.

As well as the high 200Hz refresh rate, the AOC AGON AG353UCG features Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate technology to offer minimal input lag while retaining silky smooth content in games to give users the edge over the competition in sim racing, FPS shooters and other fast paced multiplayer games. The monitor also features 512 local dimming zones to deliver a wide dynamic range and an elegant looking stand that offers height, swivel and tilt adjustment.

In terms of connectivity, the monitor can hook up to a PC via a DisplayPort 1.4 or HDMI 2.0 connection, with a single USB 3.1 Gen 1 x4 input port and a built in USB hub with four USB Type-A output ports, as well as audio input (microphone in / line in) and headphone/microphone 3.5mm output jacks. The AOC AGON AG353UCG is also equipped with built-in speakers and can be wall-mounted with a VESA 100 x 100 compatible wall bracket.

The AOC AGON AG353UCG is available to purchase now from Overclockers UK priced at £1,999.99 and is backed by a 3-year manufacturers warranty for peace of mind.

KitGuru says: With a huge 35-inch panel, 200Hz refresh rate and G-Sync Ultimate technology, the AOC AGON AG353UCG offers some great specifications even the most hardcore gamers will be impressed by. What do you guys think of the new 35-inch ultrawide gaming monitor from AOC?

