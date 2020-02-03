Nvidia’s latest driver update adds support for new games, G-Sync Compatible monitors and feature improvements

It is time for another GeForce driver update, although Game Ready support for several games isn’t the only headline this time around. Beyond that, the latest update adds support for more G-Sync Compatible displays and new feature improvements.

The big game getting additional driver optimisation this week is Metro Exodus: Sam Story, a new expansion to the game complete with ray-traced global illumination, emissive lighting and DLSS support. Zombie Army: Dead War 4 and Apex Legends Season 4 also get some driver-level optimisations.

As for G-Sync Compatible Displays, three more FreeSync monitors join the list- the ASUS VG259QM, Dell AW2521HF, and LG 34GN850.

Last month, Nvidia released a rather big driver feature update, adding Variable Rate Supersampling and Max Frame Rate features to the control panel. Now, both of these features are being improved based on user feedback. In the case of Max Frame Rate, you can now set the FPS range between 20 frames per second and 1000 frames per second. In the case of VRSS, you can enable the feature in the control panel’s Global tab, automatically enabling the feature for all supported VR games.

