G.Skill Trident Z Neo Review – Maximum support for AMD Ryzen 3000

G.Skill has used the latest SK.Hynix D-die memory chips to create Trident Z Neo. This DDR4 memory promises better support for AMD Ryzen 3000 than we typically see with Samsung B-die and SK.Hynix C-die. That is big news as Ryzen 3000 continues to do very well in the enthusiast desktop market and we wonder whether G.Skill Trident Z Neo might be our new best friend.
Watch the video via our VIMEO Channel (Below) or over on YouTube at 2160p HERE
Key features
- Designed and tested for AMD Ryzen 3000 series CPUs
- Optimized compatibility with AMD X570 chipset
- Sleek dual-tone aluminium heat spreader design
- Fully customizable RGB lighting support
Specifications:
- Memory Type DDR4
- Capacity 32GB (16GBx2)
- Multi-Channel Kit Dual Channel Kit
- Tested Speed 3600MHz
- Tested Latency 16-19-19-39
- Tested Voltage 1.35V
- Registered/Unbuffered Unbuffered
- Error Checking Non-ECC
- SPD Speed 2133MHz
- SPD Voltage 1.20V
- Warranty Limited Lifetime
- Features Intel XMP 2.0 (Extreme Memory Profile) Ready
- Additional Notes Rated XMP frequency & stability depends on MB & CPU capability