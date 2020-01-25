G.Skill Trident Z Neo Review – Maximum support for AMD Ryzen 3000

Rating: 8.5.

G.Skill has used the latest SK.Hynix D-die memory chips to create Trident Z Neo. This DDR4 memory promises better support for AMD Ryzen 3000 than we typically see with Samsung B-die and SK.Hynix C-die. That is big news as Ryzen 3000 continues to do very well in the enthusiast desktop market and we wonder whether G.Skill Trident Z Neo might be our new best friend.

Watch the video via our VIMEO Channel (Below) or over on YouTube at 2160p HERE

Key features



Designed and tested for AMD Ryzen 3000 series CPUs

Optimized compatibility with AMD X570 chipset

Sleek dual-tone aluminium heat spreader design

Fully customizable RGB lighting support

Specifications:

Memory Type DDR4

DDR4 Capacity 32GB (16GBx2)

32GB (16GBx2) Multi-Channel Kit Dual Channel Kit

Dual Channel Kit Tested Speed 3600MHz

3600MHz Tested Latency 16-19-19-39

16-19-19-39 Tested Voltage 1.35V

1.35V Registered/Unbuffered Unbuffered

Unbuffered Error Checking Non-ECC

Non-ECC SPD Speed 2133MHz

2133MHz SPD Voltage 1.20V

1.20V Warranty Limited Lifetime

Limited Lifetime Features Intel XMP 2.0 (Extreme Memory Profile) Ready

Intel XMP 2.0 (Extreme Memory Profile) Ready Additional Notes Rated XMP frequency & stability depends on MB & CPU capability

