G.Skill Trident Z Neo Review – Maximum support for AMD Ryzen 3000

Leo Waldock

Rating: 8.5.

G.Skill has used the latest SK.Hynix D-die memory chips to create Trident Z Neo. This DDR4 memory promises better support for AMD Ryzen 3000 than we typically see with Samsung B-die and SK.Hynix C-die. That is big news as Ryzen 3000 continues to do very well in the enthusiast desktop market and we wonder whether G.Skill Trident Z Neo might be our new best friend.

Key features

  • Designed and tested for AMD Ryzen 3000 series CPUs
  • Optimized compatibility with AMD X570 chipset
  • Sleek dual-tone aluminium heat spreader design
  • Fully customizable RGB lighting support

Specifications:

  • Memory Type DDR4
  • Capacity 32GB (16GBx2)
  • Multi-Channel Kit Dual Channel Kit
  • Tested Speed 3600MHz
  • Tested Latency 16-19-19-39
  • Tested Voltage 1.35V
  • Registered/Unbuffered Unbuffered
  • Error Checking Non-ECC
  • SPD Speed 2133MHz
  • SPD Voltage 1.20V
  • Warranty Limited Lifetime
  • Features Intel XMP 2.0 (Extreme Memory Profile) Ready
  • Additional Notes Rated XMP frequency & stability depends on MB & CPU capability

