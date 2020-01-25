JBL adds new headphones to its Tune series

JBL has added a new set of headphones to its Tune series. The JBL Tune 750BTNC is an elegant and understated looking headset that brings the bass without breaking the bank, designed to suit all styles.

The new Tune 750BTNC headphones from JBL feature active noise cancelling, hands-free calls and voice control at a great value price. JBL claims the Tune 750BTNC is ideal for music lovers as they include JBL’s signature sound and pure bass for the best quality audio experience.

Exceptional comfort is a key feature of JBL headphones which is true of the Tune 750BTNC. JBL’s lightweight design and the ability to fold the 750BTNC into a compact size means the headphones are perfect for active people who love listening to audio while on the go, while the premium active noise cancellation drowns out environmental noise.

A full recharge time of just 2 hours provides 15 hours of battery life in the Tune 750BTNC headphones to ensure you never miss a beat. Multi-Bluetooth technology allows the headphones to be connected to two devices simultaneously so you can take calls on your smartphone while listening to music on another device.

The JBL Tune 750BTNC are the perfect headphones for any type of lifestyle and are available to purchase now in a range of different colours from official JBL retailers or via the JBL online store, priced at £119.99.

KitGuru says: The JBL Tune 750BTNC headphones certainly look like a quality set of headphones. I really quite like the understated appearance, what do you guys think of them?

