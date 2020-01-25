Mountain set to launch an innovative new gaming keyboard in 2020

We all know the big names in PC gaming peripherals such as Corsair, Razer or HyperX and the likes, but what about new companies that are trying to break into this highly competitive sector? Well, let us introduce you to Mountain.

Mountain is a new gaming peripherals company looking to break into the market during 2020. The mantra of the Mountain is “Reach Your Summit”, that is something it aims to help gamers with this year when the company’s Kickstarter campaign for its first mechanical gaming keyboard launches in March. Some of the folks at Mountain are old school gamers so have great knowledge of gamers needs when it comes to peripherals.

The company’s vision is to provide gamers with the tools they need to perform, through innovative pioneering design with supreme quality and a customisable style. Mountain has looked at the last five to ten years of gaming keyboard development and have come to the conclusion that new products are just not as innovative as they could be.

Mountain claims to offer something fresh and exciting to a market that is full of the same old RGB lighting and mechanical switches, so the company has designed new elements from the ground up, to create truly innovative new solutions. Mountain believes it has designed a one of a kind mechanical keyboard, leveraging a unique feature set, unmatched modularity with an unrivalled experience.

If you are looking for a truly innovative new gaming keyboard this year, check out Mountain’s new Kickstarter campaign via Facebook or Twitter, they even have a Discord channel where you can chat and learn more.

KitGuru says: This new gaming keyboard sounds like it could be a really interesting and innovative new device, we look forward to finding out more in-depth information about it when the Kickstarter launches in March. We would love to hear the thoughts of you guys too.

Become a Patron!