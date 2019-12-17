SilverStone announces the ET700-MG PSU

Silverstone is adding a new power supply to its already extensive portfolio. The upcoming ET700-MG is part of SilverStone’s Essential Series, focusing on delivering the best price-to-performance possible.

The SilverStone ET700-MG is certified with 80 Plus Gold efficiency. It also is fully modular and comes with flat black cables for greater flexibility. Riding the train of the recent release of two HEDT platforms from AMD and Intel, the ET700-MG has two 8-pin 12V CPU connectors (one is 4+4P) and a 24-pin motherboard connector. Besides these, there are also more common connectors, such as 4x PCI-E 6+2P connectors, 4x SATA connectors, and three peripheral 4P connectors.

To cool the ET700-MG, it uses a 135mm fan, with a minimum noise output of 18dBa based on SilverStone’s own testing.

According to TechPowerUp, this unit is manufactured by CWT (an OEM who has also produces PSUs for Corsair and Thermaltake) and uses a +12V rail design (58A). It also comes well protected with over current, over power, short circuit, over/under voltage, and over temperature protections.

The SilverStone ET700-MG will be available in late-January or early-February, 2020, for US customers with a price tag of $130. EU/UK availability details were not shared, but the price will be set at 100€.

If you want to know more about the SilverStone ET700-MG, click HERE.

Discuss on our Facebook page HERE.

KitGuru says: Have you ever used a SilverStone PSU? What do you think of the SilverStone ET-700MG?

Become a Patron!