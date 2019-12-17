The Witcher season 1 hits Netflix on Friday, ‘final trailer’ released

The Witcher is heading to Netflix in just a few days time, with the first eight-episode season set to debut on the 20th of December. Like most Netflix original shows, The Witcher will have a simultaneous worldwide release, so it will be live at different times depending on region.

Netflix typically aims to put new content live at midnight PST, so essentially once the calendar date changes over in the land of Hollywood, new shows should be live everywhere. With that in mind, if you are planning on watching The Witcher on Friday, you should be able to start watching at 0:00 AM PST, 3:00 AM EST, 8:00 AM GMT or 9:00 AM CET on the 20th of December.

In the meantime, if you want to see a bit more of the show ahead of release, Netflix has released the ‘final trailer’ for season one, which teases the main story arc with Ciri and the forces fighting over her.

This eight-episode first season is just the beginning though, as Netflix has already renewed the show for a second season. Meanwhile, the creators behind the show have plans for seasons beyond that as long as Netflix is willing to fund it.

KitGuru Says: I’m looking forward to sitting down and giving this a watch over the weekend. Hopefully it does justice to the novels that came before it. Are many of you planning on watching The Witcher once it lands on Netflix this week?

