KitGuru Advent Calendar 2019 Day 17: Win a SSD, memory & peripheral bundle from Patriot! (closed)

Update: This competition is now closed and we can announce the winner… Chris Nicholas!

If you missed out this time, then keep an eye out as we’ll have a new competition going live each day in the run up to Christmas. The next one is already live, with a bundle from Deepcool over HERE.

The KitGuru Advent Calendar 2019 is back for day 17, where we give readers the chance to win prizes each day in the run up to Christmas. Today we’ve teamed up with Patriot to give away no less than FIVE prizes, including a 1TB NVMe SSD and 16GB DDR4 memory.

All five prizes will be won by a single person, and the first prize is Patriot’s VPN100 1TB SSD, which we reviewed HERE. Alongside that, the winner will also receive a 16GB DDR4 Viper Steel memory kit. The Viper V675 RGB mechanical keyboard, Viper V551 gaming mouse and Viper gaming mouse pad are also up for grabs.

Entering this giveaway is simple, all you need to do is head over to THIS POST on our Facebook page and leave a comment. We plan to have a new discussion topic each day, today we are asking you to let us know what is your favourite mechanical keyboard switch. This competition is open to residents of the EU.

Entries are open until 9.59am December 18th, and a winner will be announced on Wednesday 18th December.

KitGuru Says: We’ll be back tomorrow with another giveaway!

Become a Patron!