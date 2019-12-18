KitGuru Advent Calendar 2019 Day 18: Win a case, liquid cooler and fans from Deepcool!

The KitGuru Advent Calendar 2019 is back for day 18, where we give readers the chance to win prizes each day in the run up to Christmas. Today we have teamed up with Deepcool to give away a matching bundle, including a Macube case, all-in-one liquid cooler, and RGB fans!

Starting with the case, this specific model is the Macube 310P, with a tempered glass side panel. The liquid cooler is the brand new Captain 240X, which we recently reviewed over HERE, and to round things off Deepcool is also including some of its MF120S RGB fans.

Entering this giveaway is simple, all you need to do is head over to THIS POST on our Facebook page and leave a comment. We plan to have a new discussion topic each day, today we are asking you to let us know how many fans you have installed in your PC. This competition is open worldwide.

Entries are open until 9.59am December 19th, and a winner will be announced on Thursday 19th December.

KitGuru Says: We’ll be back tomorrow with another giveaway!

